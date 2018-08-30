Petronas Q2 net profit soars 94pc to RM13.62b

The Petronas twin towers is seen behind the company corporate logo in Kuala Lumpur on May 13, 2011. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — National oil company, Petronas’ net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Q2 2018) jumped 94 per cent to RM13.62 billion from RM7.05 billion in the same period last year.

The strong performance during the period was contributed by higher revenue, lower impairment on assets and other expenses compared with Q2 2017, it said.

“This was, however, partially offset by higher tax expenses and increased net product and production costs during the quarter,” it said in a statement in conjunction with the announcement of its Q2/first half year 2018 financial performance today.

Revenue increased 15 per cent to RM59.2 billion from RM51.6 billion a year ago, backed by higher average realised prices mainly for petroleum products and crude oil and condensates.

This was largely offset by the effect of the strengthening of the ringgit against the US dollar exchange rate.

Elaborating on the solid performance, President and Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin in a press conference today said the company’s upstream production volume for the first half of 2018 rose slightly to 2.38 million barrels per day from 2.34 million barrels per day in the corresponding period last year.

The increase, he said, was mainly contributed by higher liquid production from its international assets, namely Turkmenistan and Iraq.

Wan Zulkiflee also said in May, Petronas signed a purchase and sales agreement for the acquisition of a 25 per cent participating interest in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) Canada project.

“We remain committed to exploring opportunities that allow us to increase our production and accelerate the monetisation of our world-class resources in North Montney, Canada.

“This will strengthen our position in North America, with the potential to add to our LNG global capacity,” he said.

On downstream segment, he said Petronas recorded increased profits for lubricants, retail and petrochemical businesses.

“We are also pleased to share that our Pengerang Integrated Complex is on track at 92 per cent overall progress as of June 2018. We expect to see completion of the refinery and cracker construction by Q1 2019 as planned,” he said.

As at June 30, 2018, the group’s total assets increased to RM610.7 billion from RM599.8 billion as at Dec 31, 2017, primarily due to higher cash and fund investments.

Moving forward, Wan Zulkiflee said Petronas would focus on its cash generators which would strengthen its foundation as it seeks further growth.

“We will expand our core business and explore ventures in specialty chemicals and new energy and will seek new opportunities both at home and abroad to ensure our long-term sustainability,” it added. — Bernama