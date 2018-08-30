Malaysians gush over Sabah man’s ‘romantic’ personal ad

A man has put out a personal ad in Sabah-based paper ‘Daily Express’ to reach out to a woman he had met over three months ago while waiting in line to cast their vote. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — A man’s classifieds entry has made several local Twitter users giddy with hope for a romance between him and an unkown woman after a chance meeting during the May 9 polls.

The man, who only identified himself as Gan, put out a personal ad in Sabah-based paper Daily Express to reach out to a woman he had met over three months ago while waiting in line to cast their vote.

“I’m Gan looking for the lady that I met in the St Francis Secondary School polling station on election day,” he wrote.

“You were so sweet & kind to shelter me with your umbrella, we had a good chat,” he continued. “I’d like to see you again.”

Siapa boleh bantu si Gan.. Siap kasi iklan di Daily Express lagi mau cari perempuan yg dia jumpa di St Francis Secondary School masa pilihanraya tu ari 💪🏻😬



*suwit tahap potong kaki pic.twitter.com/yzdxfdi1D2 — BKI (@KKCity) August 29, 2018

A picture of the ad was uploaded on Twitter and many users cheered Gan on in hopes that he would cross paths with the mystery lady soon.

Sweet like candy oh hahahaha. All da best! 😂 — Tikah (@AtikahAjsln) August 29, 2018

May the force be with you Gan 😊 — Jaime Sharon (@JaimeSharon) August 29, 2018

Come on, Gan! I hope you'll find this lady that you're looking for.... https://t.co/voiu9Ex9EC — ᵈᵘᵈᵘᵗ ˢⁱ ˢᵘᵐᵃⁿᵈᵃᵏ ˢᵃᵇᵃʰ (@SumandakSabah_) August 29, 2018

Ni mcm On The Line/Serendipity ni.. all the best Gan!!!! — M Firdaus (@firdeboer_85) August 29, 2018

Fighting Gan 💪💪💪💪💪 — Rosa (@tousang78) August 29, 2018

Gan said that he could not stop thinking about the woman even months after election day had passed.

“I have no ill intentions but to sincerely find a friend whom I can hang out with,” he told The Star.

“I can’t get her off my mind. I hope to see her again, maybe go out for a cup of coffee.”