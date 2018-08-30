Accused: I did not mastermind Kevin Morais’ murder

The men charged with murdering DPP Kevin Morais are led by policemen outside the Duta Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur, September 28, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The seventh accused in the murder trial of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais denied he was the mastermind behind the killing of the victim whose body was found in a drum filled with concrete, three years ago.

S. Ravi Chandaran, 47, also did not agree to a suggestion by counsel Jay Moy Wei Jiun that all of his testimony about what happened during September 4, 2015, the day Kevin Morais was reported missing, did not make any sense.

The sixth defence witness said he merely followed the instructions given by G. Gunasekaran or better known as ‘Jay’, the former second accused in the murder case.

“I only followed Jay’s instructions,” he said during cross-examination by Moy, representing the first accused, army pathologist, Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran in the 22nd day of the defence proceedings at the High Court here, today.

Ravi Chandaran who worked as a loan shark before he was arrested said he had also lent Jay his car about eight months before the incident but disagreed that the latter would take him to wherever he requested.

R. Dinishwaran, AK Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath; Nimalan, Ravi Chandaran, and Dr Kunaseegaran, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Kevin Morais, while the victim was on his way from Jalan Dutamas 1, Sentul to No.1 Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015.

They are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Dinishwaran, 26, Thinesh Kumar, 25, Vishwanath; 28, Nimalan, 25, and Ravi Chandaran, are represented by counsel Rajehgopal, while Dr Kunaseegaran, 55, is also represented by counsel Datuk N. Sivananthan.

The prosecution is led by deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin.

The hearing before judge Datuk Azman Abdullah continues on September 26. — Bernama