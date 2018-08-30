ICBC profit rises most since 2014 amid China derisking campaign

A teller at a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) works behind the counter in central Sydney April 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 — Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the world’s largest lender by assets, posted its fastest profit growth since September 2014 as margins and asset quality improved.

Net income in the quarter ended June rose 5.8 per cent from a year earlier to 81.6 billion yuan (US$11.9 billion), according to an exchange filing today, broadly in line with estimates. China’s five biggest banks have all reported profit growth of at least 5 per cent for the latest quarter, and escaped the surge in bad loans that swamped smaller lenders.

While the big five benefited from President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on riskier shadow financing in the first half, analysts are cutting profit forecasts for the rest of this year as an intensifying trade war with the US threatens to slow China’s growth. Lenders’ pricing power and capital strength may also be weakened by a renewed push for credit expansion and loosening of monetary policy, as authorities look to sustain the economy.

Net profit of state-owned banks would grow 5.6 per cent in the second quarter, analysts led by Shujin Chen at Hua Tai Securities Ltd wrote in a note dated Aug. 14.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg now predict combined profits at the big five will increase about 5 per cent in 2018, less than the 8 per cent forecast in March. ICBC and rivals China Construction Bank Corp, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, Bank of China Ltd and Bank of Communications Co together control more than a third of China’s US$40 trillion in banking assets and posted 4 per cent profit growth in 2017.

Investors are pricing in this risk. Shares of the big banks are trading at an average 0.7 times their estimated book value for 2018, compared with 1.1 times for HSBC Holdings Plc and 1.7 times for JPMorgan Chase & Co. ICBC has fallen 7.8 per cent in Hong Kong and 12.9 per cent in Shanghai this year.

“Given valuations have dropped from a higher level, it’s more difficult for banks to tap the market for funding,” said Grace Wu, Hong Kong-based senior director at Fitch Ratings. “One of the key constraints holding back the banks from extending another round of stimulus is always the fact that there isn’t enough capital.”

Moreover, directing banks to extend loans to specific sectors hampers their prudential management, she said. China’s regulators have taken several steps to free up credit in the past month, and recently ordered lenders to boost support for infrastructure projects, small businesses, agriculture and exporters.

The order to step up lending comes against a backdrop of rising corporate defaults and a surge in bad debt in the second quarter, though most of the increase came from rural lenders.

Profit growth

ICBC: +5.8% to 81.6 billion yuan CCB: +7.2% to 73.2 billion yuan AgBank: +7.9% to 57.1 billion yuan BoC: +5.3% to 60 billion yuan Bocom: +5.2% to 20.7 billion yuan

Banks

Net interest margin (June 2018 vs June 2017)

Capital adequacy ratio

ICBC 2.30% vs 2.16% 14.73% vs 14.46% CCB 2.34% vs 2.14% 13.08% vs 13.09% AgBank 2.35% vs 2.24% 14.77% vs 13.16% BoC 1.88% vs 1.84% 13.78% vs 13.41% Bocom 1.41% vs 1.57% 13.86% vs 13.86%

— Bloomberg