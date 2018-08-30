Mujahid: Stop distorting government statements on LGBT issues

Mujahid was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Husain Awang who wanted to know the government’s stand on the issue. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — All quarters are asked not to continue defaming and distorting statements by the government on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) issues, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

In reiterating the government’s stand, he said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government never recognised the group and was constantly looking for ways to rehabilitate them.

“The PH government has never recognised the LGBT. It should be clear. Even though it became an issue when we assisted them, it was only to treat them and was among the programmes implemented by the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) for rehabilitation.

“Many do not realise, 80 per cent of transgender groups are involved in the sex industry and this is very disappointing. We approach this group so that they can get out of this industry. It does not matter if we provide them the efforts for them to be independent and so on,” he said during the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Husain Awang who wanted to know the government’s stand on the issue.

Replying to another question from Senator Dr Mohd Nor Monutty who wanted to know measures taken to stop public perception on the government concerning the LGBT issue, Mujahid said all parties should stop slandering the government on the issue.

“Stop the slander. As long as the mouth cannot be controlled with the intention to make the government looks bad, I cannot do anything. Although I have answered many times, some continue to tell the people that a minister supports LGBT without feeling guilty.

“Explanation (on LGBT) has been made, if people don’t want to accept it, it’s alright. It is better for us to be in a positive way to continue worthwhile efforts (LGBT rehabilitation) and over time, the discordant voice will disappear,” he added. — Bernama