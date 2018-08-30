In Perak, majority of MCA divisions want Mah Hang Soon as party deputy

With party elections slated for November 4, 18 of Perak MCA’s 24 divisions have come out in support of state chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon to contest the number two post. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 30 — With the party election slated for November 4, 18 of Perak MCA’s 24 divisions have come out in support of state chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon to contest the number two post.

Except for Taiping, Kampar, Ipoh Barat, Tambun, Gopeng and Lumut, the other divisions’ representatives voiced their support for the former state executive councillor to contest the deputy presidency.

Their spokesman Datuk Ho Cheng Wang from the Bukit Gantang division said with Dr Mah’s leadership, the 18 believed he would be able to work with the party president to lead the party out of the political wilderness.

“In his two terms as a state exco, Dr Mah has assisted the community in many ways and did not expect anything in return,” read Ho from a statement.

Among the contributions of Dr Mah, said Ho, was to assist the state’s independent schools in obtaining allocations from the state government.

“Now, MCA is an Opposition party but we believe if Dr Mah is given the opportunity to be the party deputy president, it will benefit more people,” he said.

Ho also urged members from other states to support Dr Mah for deputy president.

On a separate matter, Ho said Perak MCA would have its annual general meeting on September 22 at Tow Boo Keong temple hall.

The meeting will start at 4pm.