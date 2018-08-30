Good news... a made-in-Malaysia gin is unveiled!

Jin contains the spirit 16 botanicals, creating a fruity and exotic concoction. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Here are two pieces of good news for those who love their drinks; one is that Malaysia has launched its first-ever gin and second, the gin’s fruity flavour will go down well with locals.

It all started at the country’s inaugural gin and rum festival last July which garnered an overwhelming response.

Seeing this interest, neighbourhood bar Locker and Loft located in Damansara Kim, Petaling Jaya decided to create its own hand-crafted gin using local flavours.

Aptly called Jin, the spirit comes in a 500ml bottle filled with a typically tropical Malaysian concoction that caters to our palates.

Crafted through the steeping process, which takes about a week, the spirit contains 16 botanicals, resulting in a fruity and exotic spirit that can be enjoyed on the rocks, with tonic or water as well as in cocktails.

Steeping is a traditional method whereby the base of the spirit is placed in a pot along with the juniper berries and other botanicals.

The latter will then be soaked for as long as 48 hours. Once the whole process is completed, water will be added to reduce the strength.

Jin and tonic, topped with basil leaves.

Dark in shade, the homegrown spirit exudes an inviting reddish maroon hue which suggests freshness and a sweet taste. On the nose, you will get a whiff of sweet, light notes. However, underneath the sweetness is a mild spiciness from the juniper berries and cardamom.

On the palate, a sip of the gin will reveal a sweet and fruity flavour, almost similar to the taste of rum and brandy. Towards the end, the spirit’s finish will tease with hints of mild spiciness and a warm sensation in the throat.

The resulting taste is an alluring combination of the botanicals which include starfruit, guava, pomelo, dried jackfruit, juniper berries, dates, roselle, rosemary, sapodilla (ciku), lemon skin, pandan, cardamom, kaffir lime, dried chrysanthemums and basil leaves.

If you’re not a big fan of sweet spirits, you could mix the gin with tonic or water for a subtler taste.

The bar also offers two cocktails made with the gin namely Jinny and Harum.

The Harum cocktail.

A welcoming dark pink colour with a soft foamy texture on top, Harum is a blend of Jin, yellow chartreuse, cherry liqueur, lemon juice, pandan syrup and maraschino cherry. Egg white is also added into the mix to mellow and integrate the flavours.

Alternatively, if you like your cocktail to have a sweeter and fruity note, there’s the Jinny cocktail which is a blend of Jin, Martini Rosso, Martini Bianco, Mezcal, Angostura bitters, orange bitters and honey.

Exclusively available at Locker and Loft, the gin retails for RM250 per bottle.