See this new featurette for John Cho’s ‘Searching’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Searching’ that stars John Cho and Debra Messing.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Sony Pictures has released a new featurette for upcoming thriller Searching that stars John Cho and Debra Messing.

In the film, Cho plays single father David Kim who frantically searches for his daughter after she goes missing during a study session. David tries to uncover clues on his daughter’s whereabouts by searching through her computer and phone with the help of a detective played by Messing.

The film also stars Michele La and Joseph Lee.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After David Kim’s (Cho) 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: His daughter’s laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter’s digital footprints before she disappears forever ”

Searching is set for release on September 20. Watch the clip below: