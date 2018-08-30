Dr M: Malaysia will participate in RCEP only if it brings benefits

The prime minister also rebuffed Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong suggestion that RCEP could be signed this year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia will participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) only if the mega trade pact proves beneficial to the nation, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

The prime minister also rebuffed Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong suggestion that RCEP could be signed this year.

“No. We have to look into it (RCEP),” he told reporters after attending a roundtable discussion with Asean business leaders here today.

The discussion was chaired by Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean-BAC) Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Munir Abdul Majid.

Dr Mahathir asserted that Malaysia has also not made any commitment towards RCEP.

On Asean cooperation, Dr Mahathir said Asean nations should cooperate more in terms of manufacturing and trading.

Asean nations have not made full use of the region assets, including their huge population, he said, adding that, “Although we are poor, but the numbers are big (population).”

Dr Mohd Munir said there were mixed views from the Asean business community whether RCEP could be signed this year.

He said RCEP could be signed on the headline chapter but not in the details. — Bernama