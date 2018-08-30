Celebrating Merdeka in Putrajaya? Parking is free

Participants attend a rehearsal in conjunction with the 61st Merdeka Day celebrations in Putrajaya August 28, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Over 5,000 parking lots in the vicinity of Putrajaya Square will be available for free, in conjunction with the 2018 National Day celebration in the administrative capital tomorrow.

Those interested to participate in the festivities may choose from 12 locations around Precinct 2, 3 and 4.

They include public parking areas at Precinct 4 (1,500), former Putrajaya ‘pasar malam’ site (400), McDonald’s Precinct 2 (900), Masjid Tuanku Mizan (500), Dorsett Putrajaya (600), Anjung Floria (300) and Monumen Alaf Baru (80).

Visitors can also park at one of the government buildings nearby, such as the Attorney General’s Chambers (200), Public Service Department (300), Ministry of Transport (300), Menara Usahawan (200) or Putrajaya Energy Commission (200), which will temporarily open their parking space to members of the public tomorrow.

The 2018 National Day Parade themed “Sayangi Malaysiaku” (Love My Malaysia) tomorrow will see the participation of 15,000 people.

The parade and procession — comprising of four segments: Nationalism, public order, national security and social integration — is scheduled to begin at 7am.

It was also announced that motorists of all vehicle classes using the Maju Expressway (MEX) tomorrow will enjoy toll exemptions.

Its concessionaire Maju Expressway Sdn Bhd (MESB) said that the toll-free travel can be enjoyed from midnight to 11.59pm.