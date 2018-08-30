Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges star in ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ that stars Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — 20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for upcoming thriller Bad Times at the El Royale.

The film features a stellar cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Cynthia Erivo, Cailee Spaeny and Lewis Pullman.

Over the course of one fateful night, seven strangers will meet at a run-down hotel and will have a last shot at redemption after all their secrets are unearthed.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption... before everything goes to hell.”

Bad Times at the El Royale is set for release on October 12.