Decision on rapid transit system, HSR soon, says Singapore transport minister

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali (left) meets Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan. — Picture via Facebook

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — Singapore and Malaysia will be able to announce their joint decisions on the Rapid Transit System (RTS) and High Speed Rail (HSR) projects soon, said Singapore Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan.

Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is here in Singapore since yesterday evening and is believed to have continued discussions with Khaw on the projects.

Both Ministers last met on Aug 23 in Kuala Lumpur after having their first meeting on Aug 11.

“Always delightful meeting Minister Azmin Ali, brainstorming ideas on how to further our bilateral relationship,” Khaw who is also Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure wrote on his Facebook today.

“There is so much we can do together, for mutual benefits. He is an inspiring leader,” Khaw wrote further in his posting which is accompanied with two photos of him and Mohamed Azmin.

Discussions between Singapore and Malaysia on the latter’s request to defer the 350km project linking Kuala Lumpur and the Island City is ongoing.

Singapore had on Aug 24 said the HSR Bilateral Agreement remains in force, unless Singapore and Malaysia mutually agree to vary it.

Echoing Khaw’s views, Mohamed Azmin went on Twitter, saying: “We are inching closer to a win-win deal on HSR, thanks to the hard work of officials from both sides.”

Mohamed Azmin is expected to have a packed schedule here.

“Arrived in Singapore this evening on a tight schedule. Series of meetings set for tomorrow,” Mohamed Azmin tweeted late last night.

“Thank you for the warm reception Singapore. Truly appreciated,” he wrote further.

On Aug 23, Khaw had also met Malaysia's Minister of Transport Anthony Loke in Putrajaya.

The Ministers exchanged views on a broad range of transport issues, including the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link Project and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd Tebrau Shuttle Service. — Bernama