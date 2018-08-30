Volkswagen Malaysia extends the tax holidays for all vehicles

The scheme will apply to all Volkswagen models registered from now until November 15, while stocks last. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — If you’re on the market for a new car, you’ll be glad to know that Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced an extension of the tax holiday for its range of models with the Price Protection Scheme.

With the upcoming implementation of the Sales and Service Tax (SST), any difference in the vehicle price based on the current 0% GST prices will be absorbed by VPCM.

The Scheme covers all Volkswagen models registered from now till November 15, 2018 and is applicable to all Volkswagen models sold in Malaysia, both locally assembled and imported.

However, do note that stock is limited so you might want to take the opportunity to place your booking for a new Volkswagen early to enjoy the Price Protection Scheme — avoid disappointment!

“The response in the past three month since the announcement of 0% GST has been overwhelming and we have been trying to keep up with the demand for stock,” said VPCM Managing Director Erik Winter.

“The introduction of this Price Protection Scheme is a way for VPCM to assure our customers that we have their best interest at heart, so we urge customers to place their bookings now and enjoy the extended tax holidays”.

All Volkswagen models come with three years free maintenance, five years manufacturer’s warranty and five years roadside assistance. For more details, visit www.volkswagen.com.my.