Domestic trade ministry says bracing for complaints once SST implemented

Roslan said the ministry received many complaints after the GST was zero-rated in June. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The Domestic Trade, Consumerism and Cooperatives Ministry expects to be flooded with complaints from consumers after the implementation of the sales and service tax (SST) on September 1.



It’s enforcement director-general Datuk Roslan Mahyuddin said the ministry received many complaints after the goods and services tax (GST) was zero-rated in June.



“No prices went down, when people expected it to reduce,” he said at the media briefing on SST today.



He said the ministry received close to 3,500 complaints pertaining tobusinesses who refused to reduce the prices after GST was zero-rated.