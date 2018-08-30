Sime Darby chalks up higher RM618m net profit for 2018

Sime Darby's net earnings increased by 0.5 per cent year-on-year to RM618 million. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Sime Darby Bhd posted a profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of RM1.1 billion and net earnings of RM618 million for the financial year ended 30 June, 2018 (FY2018).

The group’s continuing operations comprise industrial, motors, logistics and healthcare businesses and its total revenue came in at RM33.8 billion.

Its FY2018 PBIT saw an increase of 37 per cent from RM784 million in FY2017, while its net earnings increased by 0.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to RM618 million.

Revenue for the group's continuing operations rose 8.8 per cent YoY.

Core net profit for the group's continuing operations increased by 36 per cent YoY to RM835 million.

This excludes one-off gains, impairments and provisions for the financial year.

“Sime Darby Bhd's strong earnings for FY2018 is largely attributed to the recovery of the mining sector in Australia and increased infrastructure spending in China,” said its group chief executive officer Jeffri Salim Davidson.