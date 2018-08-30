MACC says 60pc of 1MDB probe completed so far

Azam urged the public to be patient with the commission, as it only revived investigations three months ago and is working as quickly as possible. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) is more than halfway done with the investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Datuk Seri Azam Baki revealed today.

The MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner said it has completed about 60 per cent of its probe, most of which involved local evidence.

“Our investigations concerning local evidence is almost done, but there is about 40 per cent more to go which mainly involves evidence in foreign countries,” he said during a press conference this afternoon.

He also urged the public to be patient with the commission, as it only revived investigations three months ago and is working as quickly as possible with the manpower available to it.

Azam said the investigations would take time as they also involved authorities from other countries.

“Just so you know, we are conducting joint investigations with several countries into the case, including the United States and Singapore,” he said.

In July, MACC issued arrest warrants for two former executives of the troubled state fund.

Their investigations into the corruption scandal have seen several figures, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, being called to record their statements.

Investigations into 1MDB were revived after the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, led by Najib, lost the May 9 general election to former mentor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pakatan Harapan.

Following renewed investigations, police have since seized cash, precious items, jewellery, and hundreds of designer handbags, all said to be worth a whopping RM1.1 billion in total.

Najib himself has been slapped with seven charges in court, including abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust (CBT).

The charges were related to the transfer of some RM42 million from SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary, into his personal bank accounts.