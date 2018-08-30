Removal of Temiar tribe’s blockades by the book, says Kelantan MB

Some 400 members from various agencies such as the police, the Forestry Department, General Operations Force, the Land and Mines office and the Civil Defence Force dismantled the blockades set up in Kampung Depak, Pos Tohoi, Kampung Cawas, Pos Bihai and Kampung Kuala Wook, Pos Pasik last Monday. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Siti Kasim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The removal of the blockade set up by the Temiar tribe was done in accordance to the law, according to state Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Ahmad also said the government has given the Temiar tribe ample time to dismantle the blockade.

“We have given them (the Temiar Tribe) enough time. By opening up the blockade, it would be beneficial to the local communities there as well. I have even received complaints from 10 local tribe leaders that they were unable to sell their wares due to the blockade,’’ he said when met with the press

The ongoing tussle between the Temiar tribe and the PAS-led Kelantan state government has drawn the attention of the federal government, with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressing concern with regards to the situation.

Ahmad said he welcomed any delegation and cooperation from the federal government to find an amicable solution to the matter.

“However there has not been any discussion yet with the federal government, only with Suhakam (The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia,’’ he said.