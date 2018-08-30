GST records will will help identify tax evaders, finance minister says

Under SST 2.0, Lim said it will be hard for people to try and dodge taxes. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today said chances of any businesses evading the sales and service tax (SST) is unlikely.



“In SST 2.0 it’s not that easy because, firstly, we are online, so it is tougher to evade taxes,” he said in a media briefing session here.



“We also have the databank of the 472,000 tax payers who registered for GST,” he said.



“We know who you are. This information will be used against those who try to evade taxes,” he said.