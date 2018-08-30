MACC says seized RM16.8m from businessman in MEIO probe

The arrest of the 47-year-old businessman brings the total number of suspects in custody to nine people, including the former director general and her seven former MEIO officers. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Federal graft busters seized some US$4.07 million (RM16.8 million) in cash and arrested a businessman in connection with investigations into alleged abuse of power by the former Director General and her officers from the Malaysian Internal External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO).



Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Deputy Chief Commissioner of Operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki revealed this in a special press conference today, detailing the total amount of seized cash, from various locations, currently stands at some US$6.3million.



“We believe a total sum of US$12million of government funds was allegedly misappropriated and are on the search for the remaining amount.



“We are investigating the source of the funds and how the cash was raised, and how it was brought into the country,” he said today.



The arrest of the 47-year-old businessman brings the total number of suspects in custody to nine people, including the former director general and her seven former MEIO officers.

MORE TO COME