Worldly success is just as important as the hereafter, Dr M tells Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Instead of just focusing on the hereafter, Muslims must excel in worldly affairs too, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In the pursuit of ‘dakwah’ (evangelism), Dr Mahathir, who is also Malaysia Islamic Welfare Organisation (Perkim) president, urged Muslims to show that Islam is not a “hindrance or obstruction” to the success of the community.

“We must show that Muslims are not only successful in the ‘akhirat’ (hereafter) but in this world as well. We must be the people who are recognised as successful in the field of knowledge, management and etcetera.

“We must (also) show that we can govern ourselves, that we are successful and knowledgeable, however sadly this is not happening,’’ he said during the launch of the Perkim International Da’wah Institute here today.

With economic uncertainty, war and lack of access to education and security plaguing parts of the Muslim world, Dr Mahathir said that the image of Islam is made worse by Muslims who did not uphold the tenets of the religion.

“Although we (Muslims) are brothers, we are not behaving like brothers. We fight with each other even killing each other. Islam advocates fairness and justice but that is also not being practise by us in Malaysia and even in other parts of the world

“Because of such wrongdoings, Islam has gotten a bad image. When others see Muslims in such a state, they would not think Islam is a good religion, in fact they would run away from it.”

Dr Mahathir's remarks came after PAS candidate for the Seri Setia by-election Dr Halimah Ali said that the Islamist party too is pushing for a sustainable balance between human and religious development.

Insisting that the Muslims are the masters of their own destiny, Dr Mahathir reminded that “Allah will only help you if you help yourself.”