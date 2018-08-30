Petronas revises 2018 government dividend to RM24b, from RM19b

Petronas CEO Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, August 30, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has revised its dividend payment to the government this year to RM24 billion from RM19 billion earlier in March.

President and Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said the increase was backed by improved oil prices and group earnings.

“In the first half of 2018, Petronas recorded RM117.2 billion in revenue, up eight per cent, from RM108.1 billion recorded in the same period in 2017.

“This was driven by the group’s continued focus on driving operational excellence and execution of its business improvement initiative, supported by higher commodity prices and improved margins,” he told a press conference on the company's 2018 half-year financial results here today.

In 2017, Petronas’ dividend payout to the government amounted to RM16 billion. — Bernama