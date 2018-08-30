On Merdeka Day, Najib and supporters to have picnic at the Tun Razak Memorial

Najib will attend the '1Malaysia Merdeka Picnic' at the Tun Razak Memorial tomorrow. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — How does Datuk Seri Najib Razak plan on celebrating Merdeka Day tomorrow as ex-prime minister and current Opposition MP?

Why, by joining his supporters at a “1Malaysia Merdeka Picnic” at the Tun Razak Memorial, of course.

According to a poster of the event posted by Umno's Datuk Lokman Noor Adam on his Instagram page today, the event will begin at 7am.

But it is understood that registration for the get-together has already been closed.

"This is to inform that the registration for 1Malaysia picnic has been closed as there are enough participants. Thank you for your interest," Lokman posted on his Instagram account.

The Umno supreme council member confirmed Najib's attendance tomorrow when contacted by Malay Mail, and explained that the registration was required to facilitate attendees at the event, which is to be held in a small hall.

Earlier today, Najib turned up for police questioning for investigations into suspected money laundering activities over political funds dating back to 2011.

A source told Malay Mail that the Pekan MP arrived at the Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department headquarters at Menara 238, Jalan Tun Razak here, at about 10am for investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amlatfa) 2001.

The source also said police officers will be seeking clarification from Najib over a number of financial transactions involving political funding in the latter’s Pahang parliamentary constituency, with some dating as far back as 2011.

Najib has been charged with seven offences including criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which relate to an alleged transfer of RM42 million into his personal bank account from SRC International, a former unit of sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).