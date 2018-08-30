Young women angered by DPM’s stand on child marriage, survey shows

Vila Somiah, Iman's head of research, speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 30, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A majority of young Malaysian women surveyed by Iman Research disapprove of Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and found her stance on child marriage weak, contrasting with an earlier survey that saw her become the most popular of six ministers in the Pakatan Harapan government.

The view was widely held by both moderate and conservative Muslim women who felt the deputy prime minister had done little to address the issue while hiding behind “religious excuses”, the survey by think tank Iman found.

Young men in the same survey, held through focus group discussions, had little to say about child marriage but also found the PKR leader unfit to be a deputy prime minister.

“Many of them felt she should have taken more action and be [leaning] more towards protecting child rights instead of saying religion allows for this or that,” Vila Somiah, Iman head of research, told a media briefing on the findings of the survey.

MORE TO COME