All-in-one public transport card just waiting for Cabinet nod, minister says

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his ministry is still conducting a study on the public transportation pass, and may be able to submit the paper for Cabinet approval next month. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The much anticipated unlimited monthly public transportation pass that can be used on all public buses and trains can be rolled out for use in under a month once greenlit by the Cabinet.

But Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his ministry is still conducting a study on the pass, and may be able to submit the paper for Cabinet approval next month.

“Implementing it will be up to the government as it has to consider the financial implications involved,” he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Loke said he hoped the initiative would be approved, as it was one of the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s election promises.

“As much as we want it to be done as soon as possible, we will have to consider if the initiative is fiscally feasible first.

“If approved, all that we have to do is introduce the pass card, and programme the systems accordingly, hence the speed in which it can be implemented,” he said.

Loke declined to give additional details regarding the initiative’s estimated costs, saying he would reveal it once Cabinet has given its approval.

The unlimited pass was first announced by the ministry at the end of last month, where it was said it would be made available to the public by early next year.

Users only have to pay RM100 a month to access unlimited public transportation including buses, LRT, MRT, and monorail services, as part of the government’s aim to encourage more usage and reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.