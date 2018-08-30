New management for Kazim Elias’ tahfiz centre starting Sept 1

Datuk Mohd Kazim Elias saysall students and teachers of the Tahfiz Darul Barakah centre will be placed under the new management starting this Saturday. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 30 ― After a month of uncertainty, the Tahfiz Darul Barakah centre under popular preacher Datuk Mohd Kazim Elias will be put under a new management starting this Saturday (September 1).

To be renamed Pusat Pengajian Al-Ulya, the signing of agreement with the new management was done this morning.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Kazim, or more popularly known as Ustaz Kazim, said the new management would be allowed to operate from the present premises, that is located at Manjoi here.

“With the agreement, all students and teachers of the tahfiz will be placed under the new management,” he said.

“As for the tahfiz academic matters, it will be up to the new management,” he added.

Tahfiz Darul Barakah came under the limelight after Kazim advertised to sell the centre on mudah.com following a depletion of its operation funds.

Kazim was previously reported as saying that the school was fully funded by the money he received from conducting ceramahs and public speaking appointments, sales during the ceramahs, and donations from the public.

He claimed that funds have been depleted over the last few months after organisers for his events began cancelling his speeches at the 11th hour.

Today, Kazim said the tahfiz centre was not sold to the new management.

“They will be allowed to use the facilities at the centre rent-free,” he added.

He expressed hope that with the new management, the school's financial woes will be a thing of the past.

“I wish them all the best,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Kazim gave his word that he would not interfere in the daily affairs of the school.

“I will assist if only the management ask for it. If not, I will keep my opinions to myself,” he said.

The Darul Barakah unit is part of the Al Barakah education centre that Kazim runs in Manjoi.

Opened in 2006, the centre also has a kindergarten and an adult education unit.

Since the tahfiz centre opened its doors in 2010, it has steadily attracted between 100 to 200 students a year.

It features Mandarin and Tamil language classes, swimming classes, and comfortable facilities — including washrooms featuring a ratio of one washroom to two students.

On a separate matter, Kazim said the case of him demanding a mother to apologise for linking his tahfiz school and himself to allegations of sexual abuse against students could not proceed further as there was no conclusion from police investigation.

“Letter of demand was sent to the woman and an activist but we could not proceed further as there was no decision from police,” he said.

“The decision whether to continue or not with the suit would depend on outcome of police investigation,” he added.