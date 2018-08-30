Petronas confirms Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s last day as adviser on Aug 31

Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi will cease his duty as adviser to Petronas by end of this month. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― Former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi ends his service as adviser to Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) tomorrow, the state-owned national oil company announced today.

Its president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said Petronas has been informed on the government's decision that the current advisor will cease his duty by end of this month.

“So, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Tun Abdullah for all his services on all over the years,” he said at the press conference after the Petronas financial results announcement.

The Malaysian Reserve previously reported that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as saying that the government had issued a notice of termination to Abdullah, as the state oil company was deemed to be well-run and not in need of an adviser.

Abdullah was appointed Petronas adviser on April 1, 2016 after the previous Barisan Nasional administration led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak terminated Dr Mahathir’s service on March 11 the same year.

The Penang-born Abdullah was also Dr Mahathir’s handpicked successor as prime minister in 2003 until 2009.