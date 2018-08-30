Johor govt keen for third Singapore link, moots bridge to Pulau Ubin

Osman suggested the proposed third link be constructed between Sungai Rengit and Pulau Ubin. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 30 — The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has expressed interest for another link to Singapore, this time to be built on its eastern flank.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the planned route will be proposed to be between the Sungai Rengit area in Pengerang and connect directly to Pulau Ubin in Singapore.

“Yesterday I had a discussion with several interested parties. From the discussion, there is likely to be a third link in eastern Johor that will link and to Pulau Ubin in Singapore.

“It will be developed like the Second Link crossing,” he said after completing the ground breaking ceremony of the road interchange at Gerbang Nusajaya by UEM Sunrise Berhad in Melia Residences here today.

Osman said the state government will send a proposal to the federal government on the matter before further plans can be made.

Present at the event was state Housing and Rural Development Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad, state Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang and UEM Sunrise Berhad managing director and chief executive officer Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib.

Over the years, several groups, mainly local business associations and guilds, have called on the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state government to look at having a third link from Johor to Singapore.

The proposal was due to increasing traffic along the Johor Causeway in Johor Baru and on the Second Link crossing in Gelang Patah.

In late 2016, the Transport Ministry had recommended the proposed construction of a third link from Pasir Gudang to Singapore’s Changi Airport.

However, the proposal remained in the discussion stage and no specific development was followed-up.