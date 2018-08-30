Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Guan Eng admits ‘rush’ in SST rollout, says to finance govt operations

Published 11 minutes ago on 30 August 2018

By Reena Raj

Lim said the country would face an operating expenditure deficit without the tax revenue. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif
Lim said the country would face an operating expenditure deficit without the tax revenue. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The government had to hasten the implementation of the sales and service tax (SST) by September 1 as it desperately needs the money to run the country, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said the country would face an operating expenditure deficit without the tax revenue.

“We’ve got no choice but to rush implementing the SST so that we don’t face a situation where we don’t have sufficient revenue to sustain operations.

“We can’t afford to suffer that,” he said during a media briefing on the SST here.

MORE TO COME

Related Articles

In Malaysia

Up Next

Loading...