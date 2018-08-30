Guan Eng admits ‘rush’ in SST rollout, says to finance govt operations

Lim said the country would face an operating expenditure deficit without the tax revenue. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The government had to hasten the implementation of the sales and service tax (SST) by September 1 as it desperately needs the money to run the country, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said the country would face an operating expenditure deficit without the tax revenue.

“We’ve got no choice but to rush implementing the SST so that we don’t face a situation where we don’t have sufficient revenue to sustain operations.

“We can’t afford to suffer that,” he said during a media briefing on the SST here.

