Finance Ministry says no SST on 5,443 goods

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — A total of 5,443 consumer items have been exempted from the new sales and service tax (SST) that will come into play starting this Saturday.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today that the number of goods exempted under SST is 10 times the number of tax-free items under the controversial goods and services tax, now repealed, introduced by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

BN only exempted 545 consumer goods from the GST when it was first rolled out in April 2015.

Under the SST, consumer goods will be taxed between 5 and 10 per cent while services will be taxed 6 per cent.

Lim said 793 goods fall under the 5 per cent tax bracket while 5,612 items will be taxed 10 per cent.

He also listed 25 categories of services that will impose the 6 per cent service tax.

