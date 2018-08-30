Loke says heartened by own ministry’s diligence, wants it to last

Loke expressed his satisfaction at the performance of the ministry's upper management. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today he is heartened by the hard work done by his staff so far, which has resulted in him being able to continuously provide papers to the Cabinet for tabling and discussion every time it convenes.

He expressed his satisfaction at the performance of the upper management, ever since entering the ministry complex for the first time on May 22.

“In the time since then no less than 12 Cabinet meetings have taken place, where I was present for all of them. Nearly every meeting had at least one Transportation paper for the ministers to discuss,” he said during the ministry’s monthly assembly.

Loke said it is his habit to call for a post-Cabinet meeting with his people almost as soon as the Cabinet meeting concludes.

“Whatever decisions the ministers make can be forwarded to the Transport Ministry and worked upon as quickly as possible.

“It is often a heartening sight to see the ministry’s personnel hard at work whenever I visit its departments,” he said.

Loke called upon the assembled civil servants to maintain their pace and not waste any opportunities before them.

“Every week the Cabinet makes key decisions, so to present a paper from us to them is a good indicator we are abreast of things,” he said.