Malaysia to impose 5-10pc tax on goods, 6pc on services

The Sales and Services Tax is being reintroduced after the government repealed the unpopular goods and services tax earlier this month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia will impose a tax of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent on the sale of goods, while services will attract a 6 per cent levy when a new tax regime comes into effect on Sept. 1, the country's customs chief Datuk Subromaniam Tholasy said today.

The Sales and Services Tax (SST) is being reintroduced after the government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad repealed an unpopular goods and services tax (GST) earlier this month.

The GST, which covered a broader range of items and services compared with the SST, has been set at 6 per cent. — Reuters