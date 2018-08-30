Najib shows up at commercial crimes headquarters for money laundering probe

Najib has been charged with seven offences including criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak bypassed the media but turned up for police questioning this morning for investigations into suspected money laundering activities over political funds dating back to 2011.

A source said the Pekan MP arrived at the Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department headquarters at Menara 238, Jalan Tun Razak here at about 10am for investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Najib was said to have gone directly to the investigation room, which is restricted to the public, through the building's parking lot, bypassing journalists waiting at the police department lobby since 9am.

The source also said police officers will be seeking clarification from Najib over a number of financial transactions involving political funding in the latter’s Pahang parliamentary constituency, with some dating as far back as 2011.

Najib has been charged with seven offences including criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which relate to an alleged transfer of RM42 million into his personal bank account from SRC International, a former unit of sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

