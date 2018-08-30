Almost 80,000 businesses have registered for SST, finance minister says

Lim said a big rush of registration and people looking up information pertaining to the SST had caused the MySST website to crash yesterday, but it has since been fixed. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — A total of 79,966 businesses have registered for the Sales and Service Tax (SST), which will come into effect this Saturday.

Finance Ministry Lim Guan Eng said the businesses registered with the Customs Department through the auto-transfer system from MyGST to MySST since August 16.

“From that figure, 32,577 businesses have registered for sales tax 2018 and 44,874 businesses have registered under services tax 2018,” he told reporters at a media briefing session today.

Lim said a big rush of registration and people looking up information pertaining to the SST had caused the MySST website to crash yesterday, but it has since been fixed.

