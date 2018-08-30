DPM says ‘haram’ as a Muslim to support LGBT

On the possibility of having laws against homosexuality reviewed, Wan Azizah said the government has yet to discuss the issue. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today it is haram (forbidden) as a Muslim to support the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community and what they are fighting for.

The deputy prime minister said this during an interview this morning with radio station BFM. She was asked to clarify her recent remarks , where she had said that the LGBT community has a right to exist in Malaysia if they keep their “practice” behind closed doors.

“Most important this, for us, as a Muslim, it is haram... I do not condone it,” Dr Wan Azizah said.

She was also asked to comment on the possibility of the new government reviewing laws against homosexuality

“That is part of the thing, you see it was used against my husband but the thing is that it was never used against anyone else.

“Islam is the religion of the federation, so I think certain things are difficult for me to cross,” she said.

In Malaysia, laws such as Section 377A of the Penal Code criminalise “carnal intercourse against the order of nature.”

Dr Wan Azizah’s husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was charged and sentenced for sodomy under the abovementioned Section, twice. He has maintained his innocence, claiming political persecution.

“There can be a review, but what is important as Muslim country is that it must be based on the Quran and Sunnah.

“At the moment, we have not discussed it,” the Pandan MP added.