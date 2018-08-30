Form Three students arrested for bullying younger schoolmate

Initial investigations showed the suspects were not happy as the victim had complained to the school management that they had been extorting money from their school mates. — AFP pic

IPOH, Aug 30 — Three Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) students have been arrested after being suspected of bullying one of their schoolmates on Monday.

Perak Tengah district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the 13-year-old victim was taken to the hostel television room at 1am by a group of seniors where he was beaten up.

"The victim said he was kicked for some five minutes. After awhile, the suspects dragged him on the floor before punching him in his abdomen," he said in a Whatsapp statement here this morning.

The victim, added Zainal, tried to shout for help but was stopped from doing so as the suspects covered his mouth.

"The suspects also warned the victim against telling anyone about his ordeal," said Zainal.

A report was lodged on the same day at the Parit police station at 9.51pm.

Zainal said the three suspects had been arrested but released on police bail on Wednesday.

Initial investigations showed the suspects were not happy as the victim had complained to the school management that they had been extorting money from their school mates.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.