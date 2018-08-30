Only eateries earning RM1.5m yearly subject to SST, finance minister says

Lim said that the sales and service tax will be collected only from restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries like mamak outlets earning above RM1.5 million in annual sales. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The Finance Ministry has raised the threshold on food outlets that will be charged the sales and service tax (SST) from September 1 from RM500,000 to RM1.5 million.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today that the sales and service tax (SST) will be collected only from restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries like mamak outlets earning above RM1.5 million in annual sales.

“We decided on that because we don’t want food prices to increase. The people must be our eyes and ears to ensure prices are in check,” he said during a media briefing here on the SST.

