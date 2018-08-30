Five major fashion houses switching locations this Fashion Month

After a Milan show in February, the Tommy Hilfiger label is heading to Shanghai in September to present its latest collections. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 30 — With Dior and Chanel showing in Paris, Fendi and Prada in Milan, and Burberry in London, some fashion houses have no intention of taking their September shows to new locations. Others, however, have decided to up sticks and show their latest collections in a different fashion capital, or a more unexpected global city. With just days to go before Fashion Month kicks off, September 6 in New York, here’s a look at some of the labels that are on the move this season.

Tommy Hilfiger heads to China

Since launching its “TommyNow” experimental runway events in September 2016, Tommy Hilfiger has picked a different location each season to present its collections. After New York, Los Angeles and Milan, the ready-to-wear brand is heading to Shanghai for the fall 2018 edition. The brand will present its Hilfiger Collection styles for men and women, as well as the Tommy Icons collection, and its capsule created in close collaboration with the four-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton. The show will be held September 4, with most designs going on sale straight after the event.

Victoria Beckham moves to London for 10th anniversary

The British designer’s eponymous label is staging its first London Fashion Week show in celebration of the brand’s 10th anniversary. Launched in 2008, the Victoria Beckham brand has previously only shown collections in New York, but the star designer recently announced a shift in strategy for the label, which will begin in the British capital. The designer has moved her brand to new premises in West London and will present her latest collection in the city for the first time. The eagerly awaited show is scheduled for September 16 on the provisional calendar published by LFW organisers.

Rodarte returns to New York

After spending three seasons in Paris, the Rodarte label is back on the official New York Fashion Week schedule. The move is no doubt welcome news for the Council of Fashion Designers of America, along with the return of Proenza Schouler, which had also left the Big Apple for Paris. Rodarte will show its spring/summer 2019 collection September 9, and the Proenza Schouler show is slated for the following day, September 10.

Gucci comes to Paris

Although Gucci usually stages its shows in Milan, the Italian fashion house is heading to the French capital this year. The Paris show is part of a three-part homage to France led by Gucci creative director, Alessandro Michele. Part one involved an advertising campaign evoking the country’s May ‘68 student protests, and part two saw Gucci take its Resort 2019 show to Arles, in the South of France. This Parisian event will showcase the label’s spring/summer 2019 collection while also concluding the celebration. While the Italian fashion house doesn’t feature on the official calendar published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the show will be held on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week, September 24, at the city’s Le Palace theatre.

Longchamp debuts in New York

The French leather goods brand will stage its first official runway show in the Big Apple. The show comes just a few months after the brand opened a Longchamp flagship store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and will mark the label’s 70th anniversary. It is highly likely that Kendall Jenner — recently recruited as a Longchamp brand ambassador — will make an appearance, either on the runway or in the FROW. The show is slated for September 8 in an as yet undisclosed location. — AFP-Relaxnews