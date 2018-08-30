Report: Anwar shoots down rumours of PKR-Umno cooperation

Anwar dismissed talks of collaboration between PKR and Umno. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has rubbished talk of “backdoor” discussions between his party PKR and nemesis Umno, allegedly for political cooperation.

The incoming PKR president told the New Straits Times that he was unaware of such allegations.

“I have not heard of any collaboration.

“There has not been any statement or views from any leaders anywhere on that,” the former deputy prime minister told the daily.

But Anwar said such rumours may have started due to his “friendly and peaceful” approach towards political parties in general after the May 9 general election where the Pakatan Harapan coalition toppled the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

“My approach is not making personal enemies with any political figures in the country, and this friendly and peaceful approach may have created this misconception,” Anwar was quoted saying.

NST reported that “almost immediately” after BN’s shocking defeat, there were talks of new political alliances being formed, also involving Umno.

According to the report, the rumours became more apparent after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said in May that he was authorised by Umno to negotiate with other political parties.