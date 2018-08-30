Matt Bellamy shares guitar solo from new Muse song

Matthew Bellamy, Christopher Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard of British rock band Muse. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — The British band’s frontman has teased a new song called The Dark Side by posting a video of himself playing the track’s guitar solo on Instagram.

NME reports that Matt Bellamy and his band, Muse, are currently working on a new album, due in November. The British music website adds that the artist has previously mentioned The Dark Side when discussing the album, and even said that it was one of the band’s favourite tracks. In July, the band released a single called Something Human, which will also feature on the new record.

Watch the video for Something Human by Muse on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews