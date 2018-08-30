Adam Brody joins ‘Fast and Furious’ style TV show

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are seen in this file picture. — file pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — The StartUp and The OC actor is sticking with TV for road racing series Curfew as one of the show’s main characters.

Adam Brody is to play a wealthy, power-obsessed character in Curfew, a TV series set in the world of street racing.

Backed by UK TV network Sky, which is also handling international distribution, and shot on location in northern England, Curfew has already attracted Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Billy Zane (Titanic), Adrian Lester (The Day After Tomorrow), Malachi Kirby (Roots), Michael Biehn (Terminator), Miranda Richardson (Churchill), Harriet Walter (The Crown) and Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders).

Since playing Seth Cohen over four seasons’ worth of The OC, Brody has popped up in animated surf comedy show Good Vibes, reality TV parody Burning Love, and romantic comedy Billy & Billie before co-starring in organised crime serial StartUp.

The series is being handled by three from British crime thriller Peaky Blinders in writer and executive producer Matthew Read, producer Simon Maloney, and director Colm McCarthy. — AFP-Relaxnews