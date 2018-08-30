Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Money

Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

Published 19 minutes ago on 30 August 2018

The ringgit fails to attract buying interest as it opens weaker against the greenback. – AFP pic
The ringgit fails to attract buying interest as it opens weaker against the greenback. – AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest amid improving oil prices, said a dealer.

At 9am, the local note traded at 4.1060/1090 versus the greenback from 4.1050/1080 yesterday.

A dealer said Asian currencies weakened today as the focus shifts to the Sept 5 deadline for public comment on US President Donald Trump's increased tariffs on US$200 billion (RM820 billion) of Chinese goods.

At 9am, the benchmark Brent crude oil was recorded at US$77.54 per barrel.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of other currencies.

It went down against the British pound to 5.3493/3540 from 5.2897/2940 yesterday, depreciated against the euro to 4.8048/8096 from 4.7914/7957 and fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0078/3.0107 from yesterday’s close of 3.0047/0080.

However, the local note was higher against the yen at 3.6753/6783 from 3.6909/6946. — Bernama

Related Articles

In Money

Up Next

Loading...