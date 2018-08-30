Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

The ringgit fails to attract buying interest as it opens weaker against the greenback. – AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest amid improving oil prices, said a dealer.

At 9am, the local note traded at 4.1060/1090 versus the greenback from 4.1050/1080 yesterday.

A dealer said Asian currencies weakened today as the focus shifts to the Sept 5 deadline for public comment on US President Donald Trump's increased tariffs on US$200 billion (RM820 billion) of Chinese goods.

At 9am, the benchmark Brent crude oil was recorded at US$77.54 per barrel.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of other currencies.

It went down against the British pound to 5.3493/3540 from 5.2897/2940 yesterday, depreciated against the euro to 4.8048/8096 from 4.7914/7957 and fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0078/3.0107 from yesterday’s close of 3.0047/0080.

However, the local note was higher against the yen at 3.6753/6783 from 3.6909/6946. — Bernama