Asia stocks rise as trade optimism extends Wall Street's bull run

TOKYO, Aug 30 — Asian stocks rose today as Wall Street hit record highs in the hope that the current North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) negotiations will lead to a further easing of global trade tensions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.1 per cent.

Australian stocks added 0.15 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei rose to a three-month high, last trading up 0.45 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was little changed.

US shares extended their rally yesterday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs for a fourth straight session as technology stocks pushed indexes higher and promising Nafta negotiations boosted investor confidence.

The leaders of the United States and Canada expressed optimism yesterday that Nafta negotiations would meet a deadline tomorrow for a deal.

Canada rejoined the talks to modernise the 24-year-old Nafta after Mexico and the United States announced a bilateral trade deal on Monday, which had helped global equities begin the week on the front foot.

“Recent Nafta negotiations have helped clear some of the uncertainty the markets had been feeling, leading to hopes US-China trade tensions will take a turn for the better,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

The White House has said it wants to settle Nafta before negotiating with China.

The deadline for public comment on US President Donald Trump's tariffs on another US$200 billion (RM820 billion) of Chinese goods is on Sept 5, with the new measures possibly taking effect next month.

Risk sentiment improved in other parts of the globe. The pound surged as fears a "hard Brexit" eased after the European Union's chief exit negotiator signalled an accommodative stance towards London in ongoing talks.

Sterling rose to a 3-1/2-week high US$1.3035, extending its gains after surging more than 1 percent overnight.

The US dollar index against a basket of six major currencies struggled near a four-week low of 94.434 plumbed on Tuesday, weighed by the pound's rally.

The greenback has also been on the defensive this week with safe-haven demand for the currency diminishing in the wake of improving risk sentiment in broader markets.

The euro was steady at US$1.1709 after edging up 0.1 per cent the previous day. The US dollar was flat at 111.68 yen after rising 0.4 per cent overnight.

The foreign exchange market still kept a wary eye on the Turkish lira, which fell roughly 3 per cent to a two-week low yesterday amid lingering concerns about the country's currency crisis.

Other struggling emerging market currencies also drew attention, with Argentina's peso slumping overnight to a record low versus the dollar as investor confidence in President Mauricio Macri evaporated.

The International Monetary Fund said it was studying a request from Argentina to speed up disbursement of a US$50 billion loan programme with the peso collapsing.

In commodities, US crude futures rose 0.25 per cent to US$69.68 per barrel.

Oil contracts had risen more than 1 per cent yesterday, supported by a drawdown in US crude and gasoline stocks and as US sanctions reduced Iranian crude shipments. — Reuters