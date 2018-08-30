Unfazed by critics, DPM Dr Wan Azizah says trying ‘level best’ to undertake reforms

Wan Azizah currently enjoys the highest approval rating among Malaysians when compared against six other ministers. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says she is unfazed by those who have questioned her performance as deputy prime minister and as a leader, and that she is doing her best to undertake reforms in the new government.



The DPM told radio station BFM in an interview this morning she is not troubled by how some critics perceive her, and that she just wants to be remembered in history as someone who tried her “level best” to “make things better.”



“I am trying my level best. I have worked well, and worked hard,” she said, when responding to a question as to how she feels about the perception of her so-called role as a “supporting actor” to her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.



Despite some criticism, Dr Wan Azizah, who is Malaysia’s first female deputy prime minister currently enjoys the highest approval rating among Malaysians when compared against six other ministers.



In independent pollster Merdeka Center’s latest survey, 75 per cent of 1,160 Malaysian voters polled said they were “satisfied” with Dr Wan Azizah’s performance.



Only 16 per cent said they were “dissatisfied” with the performance of Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the minister of women, family and community affairs.



Dr Wan Azizah’s popularity cuts across all ethnic groups, as 71 per cent of Malay respondents and 79 per cent of non-Malay respondents said they were “satisfied” with her performance.



Responding to this, she told BFM that she was “pleasantly surprised” by the results of the survey.



“Actually, I was pleasantly surprised, I felt like it was steep learning curve .always thought not to be qualified enough.



“If you are sincere, it shines through, they (Malaysians) do know I’m trying my best,” she said.



When asked to review the Pakatan Harapan government’s performance so far, Dr Wan Azizah said that the coalition did not do “badly” given the fact that the a change of government took place peacefully and it was the first of its kind in 60 years.



“Trying to change everything that has been going on for 60 years, 100 days is not enough, we probably need a term,” she said.