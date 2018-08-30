El Salvador ex-president corruption trial ends

Salvadorean President Elias Antonio Saca as he launches his presidential candidacy for the UNIDAD party in San Salvador, on February 25, 2012. — AFP pic

SAN SLAVADOR, Aug 30 — The trial of former Salvadoran president Elias Antonio Saca over the diversion of over US$300 million (RM1.2 billion) during his term concluded yesterday, with sentencing set for September 12, a court spokesman said.

Saca — who was in power from 2004 to 2009 — previously pleaded guilty to embezzlement and money and assets laundering in exchange for an abbreviated trial and reduced sentence.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors requested a 10 year sentence and the return of US$300.3 million from Saca and his six collaborators as a “civic duty,” the court’s press office said in a statement.

They also asked that former communications secretary Julio Rank return US$8 million to the state, and that former president of state water company Cesar Funes hand back US$886,697. — AFP