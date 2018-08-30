Kylie Jenner quits Puma for Adidas

Kylie Jenner features in the new Falcon campaign for adidas Originals.

NEW YORK, Aug 30 — Kylie Jenner has switched teams.

The reality TV star, who was unveiled as an ambassador of the German sportswear giant Puma back in April, has announced that she has jumped ship to Adidas, where she will front the new Falcon sneaker campaign.

“So excited to announce that I am officially an #adidas_Ambassador,” the social media star captioned a video clip of herself wearing a pair of Falcons on Instagram Stories, tagging the Adidas Originals account in the process.

“As a life-long fan of the brand, Kylie embodies the bold spirit of Falcon and we are pleased to announce her as the face of the campaign,” Adidas told Fashionista.

The move is a big one for Jenner, who fronted the Puma Spring/Summer 2016 campaign before going on to star in multiple ads for the label.

However, it makes a lot of sense, given her strong family ties to the Adidas brand — her sister Kendall has been an Adidas Originals ambassador since last May, while her brother-in-law Kanye West has a longstanding partnership with the company, which releases his ‘Yeezy’ fashion collections.

Puma, meanwhile, has plenty of celebrity ambassadors left on its books, including singer The Weeknd, music mogul Jay-Z, singer Rihanna and popstar and actress Selena Gomez. — AFP-Relaxnews