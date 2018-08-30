Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk front latest The Kooples campaign

Stella Maxwell has designed a handbag in collaboration with The Kooples. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 30 — Fashion brand The Kooples has unveiled the first shots from its fall/winter 2018-2019 campaign, fronted by internationally renowned models Stella Maxwell and Irina Shayk. As well as modeling the label’s new ready-to-wear designs, the pair also showcase the signature handbags they have created in collaboration with the design teams at The Kooples.

Like Emily Ratajkowski in 2017, Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell star in the new The Kooples womenswear campaigns while also acting as its latest co-designers. The models have each designed a handbag for the new season in collaboration with the brand, bringing their personal touch to the luxury label’s signature style.

Russian model Irina Shayk has designed a glamorous signature bag that’s perfect for day or night, and is available in several formats (small, medium, large), in a choice of materials (leather or crocodile) and in several colors (red or black). It comes finished with chic and feminine details, such as an eye-catching padlock.

Stella Maxwell’s bag has a more rock-inspired design, perfect for wild nights on the town.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for quilted black lambskin leather, with various metal details in silver or gold colors, depending on the version. The bag is also available in several sizes and colors.

The two bags can be seen in various shots and videos shared on The Kooples’ Instagram page, and both are available for pre-order at the brand’s e-store.

As announced in June, The Kooples should soon be unveiling the fruit of another collaboration, this time from its menswear division. The brand’s menswear ambassador, British singer Zayn Malik has designed a men’s accessories collection with the label, scheduled to launch this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews