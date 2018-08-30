Division chief tells Perak MCA chairman not to contest in upcoming party polls

Rumours are swirling that Mah is going for the party deputy presidency post. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 30 — An MCA division leader said state chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon should not contest in the party’s upcoming polls.

“He should bear the responsibility for the party’s performance in the recent 14th general election,” said Gopeng chairman Patrick Ewe. At the May 9 polls, Perak MCA failed to win any seats.

He was speaking to reporters yesterday evening after winning the division post in a straight fight against former Simpang Pulai assemblyman Datuk Alex Chan.

Ewe, however, said this was just his personal opinion and not that of the division.

Rumours are swirling that Mah is going for the party deputy presidency post. An announcement is expected to be made this afternoon at Perak MCA.

Aside from party deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Kluang division chairman Gan Ping Sieu, support is growing for former party president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek to contest in the party polls, slated to be held in November.

On a separate matter, Ewe announced the division would reopen its service centre on Sept 10.

“We still have supporters there,” he said.