Sean Penn bound for Mars in new trailer for Hulu space drama, ‘The First' (VIDEO)

Sean Penn plays an astronaut in the latest series from the creator of 'House of Cards.' — Image courtesy of Hulu/Youtube

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Hulu has released its official trailer for The First, the streaming site's first science-fiction series, which stars Sean Penn in the leading role. Season one lands September 14 in an all-episode drop.

After a first teaser trailer offering a brief glimpse of scenes from the series, The First now has an official trailer giving away a little more about the mission that awaits the astronauts in this space drama.

The show will follow the complex lives of a team of astronauts as they lead a mission to Mars to establish a colony. As well as potentially putting their lives at risk in space, the crew members also have to make personal sacrifices as they leave their families behind on Earth.

The Hulu streaming site will drop all of the episodes in season one on September 14, contrasting with its usual strategy of releasing one episode per week, as with its flagship series, The Handmaid's Tale.

Oscar-winning actor, Sean Penn, takes the lead role as Tom Hagerty, the astronaut heading this Mars-bound mission of five people seeking to fulfill the destiny of eight billion.

The Milk star is joined by Natascha McElhone (Californication), James Ransone — who played Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire — LisaGay Hamilton (House of Cards), Hannah Ware (Hitman: Agent 47), Rey Lucas (Orange is the New Black) and Melissa George, who played Sadie Harris in Grey's Anatomy.

— AFP-Relaxnews