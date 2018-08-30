Verdasco halts Murray's Grand Slam return at US Open

Andy Murray reacts after a fourth set miss to Fernando Verdasco in a second round match on day three of the 2018 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. ― Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 30 ― Andy Murray's first Grand Slam in more than a year ended with a second-round exit at the US Open, where he fell in four sets to Spain's Fernando Verdasco yesterday.

Verdasco, seeded 31st, had lost 13 of 14 prior matches with the Scot, who claimed the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2012 US Open.

But another scorching day in New York, he triumphed 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to book a third-round meeting with another former champion, third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro.

Murray was playing his first Grand Slam since Wimbledon of last year after battling a hip injury that required surgery in January. ― AFP