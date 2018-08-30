Ben Kingsley to star in con man drama 'Our Lady, Ltd'

British actor Ben Kingsley, December 2009. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Known for his work as the nonviolent civil rights leader in Gandhi and a feared gangster in Sexy Beast, Ben Kingsley is to co-star in Our Lady, Ltd, a 10-episode show about a con artist and a churchman.

British actor Ben Kingsley is returning to TV as a principal cast member of crime thriller Our Lady, Ltd.

In development at MGM for its US network, Epix, the series follows Jamie, a young con artist, who attempts to get the better of a church pastor.

But as he discovers, Pastor Byron Brown is no pushover and in fact poses a threat to Jamie himself.

Kingsley, who won an Oscar for his performance in 1982's Gandhi and has been nominated a further three times — for Bugsy, Sexy Beast, and House of Sand and Fog — is the first cast member to be announced.

Involved as executive producers are Bruce Terris and Steve Conrad of Amazon Prime Video's comedy spy thriller Patriot, in concert with Steve Tisch, Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal (The Pursuit of Happyness, Southpaw, The Equalizer).

A TV debut is anticipated for 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews